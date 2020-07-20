Sandra Oh Night Thread (7/20)

Today is Sandra Oh’s birthday. She is a phenomenal actress who I first saw as Dr. Christina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. Most recently she stars as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve.

Oh won a Golden Globe in 2006 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for her role in Grey’s Anatomy. She won a Golden Globe in 2019 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve. Oh is the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama and the first to win multiple Golden Globes. She is also the first woman of Asian descent to host the Golden Globes.

