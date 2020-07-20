Games

Shoeless Trivia: Islands

You could see these this as a metaphor for loneliness during this time of social distancing, but it’s really just a geography category.

  1. The two official languages of Madagascar are French and what Austronesian language?
  2. Man-made floating islands made of reeds constructed by the Uru people can be found on what largest lake in South America?
  3. Japan has played host to the Winter Olympics twice, in 1972 and 1998. On the what two islands were the host cities located?
  4. Príncipe, one of the two main islands of the nation of São Tomé and Príncipe, is named for the prince of what European nation?
  5. The redacted logo below represents a cricket team from what Caribbean island nation?strivia196_1
Answers

  1. Malagasy
  2. Lake Titicaca
  3. Honshu, Hokkaido
  4. Portugal
  5. Barbados

