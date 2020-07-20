Shoeless Trivia: Islands

You could see these this as a metaphor for loneliness during this time of social distancing, but it’s really just a geography category.
- The two official languages of Madagascar are French and what Austronesian language?
- Man-made floating islands made of reeds constructed by the Uru people can be found on what largest lake in South America?
- Japan has played host to the Winter Olympics twice, in 1972 and 1998. On the what two islands were the host cities located?
- Príncipe, one of the two main islands of the nation of São Tomé and Príncipe, is named for the prince of what European nation?
- The redacted logo below represents a cricket team from what Caribbean island nation?
Answers
- Malagasy
- Lake Titicaca
- Honshu, Hokkaido
- Portugal
- Barbados
