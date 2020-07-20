30 Day Film Challenge Day 20: A Movie Most People Hate But You Love

We talked before about this in the other direction with movies that people seem to universally love but that you really don’t like, and now it’s time to flip the script. There are always films that are just trashed, do badly, and have no appeal to the masses that you just can’t get enough of. Sometimes they’re divisive in a way because of their nature, and I’ll reference something like The Fifth Element here where it feels like a real love/hate kind of film based on my interactions with people.

For me, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planys is one that definitely clicked for a lot of different reasons. I was already familiar with the sprawling tale of this property and had even seen the French-Japanese animated version along with dabbling in the books. I had enjoyed the film a good deal and while I could understand why people might not like it, the hate that it seemed to get was baffling to me.

But what made me love this film was seeing how it impacted my youngest daughter, who was fourteen at the time this came out. I had to take her back to see it three more times because this, for a time, became her 1977 Star Wars experience. She was utterly fascinated by every aspect of it and seeing that kind of spark lit within her just made me love the film all the more.

What’s your true love film that others hate?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...