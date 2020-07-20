LGBT Movies: Welcome Home, Bobby (1986)

CBS aired Welcome Home, Bobby on February 22, 1986. It was directed by Herbert Wise (I, Claudius) and starred Timothy Williams (Cheers). Bobby is a 16-year-old boy who gets seduced by a 35-year-old man. When gossip spreads his father (Tony Lo Bianco) shuns him and his school tries to expel him. He’ll eventually stand up to his tormentors. The film speaks eloquently about sexual confusion. Less so about abuse. Very few characters seem to care that Bobby was molested. This makes it a frustrating watch today.

I’ll summarize in this spoiler filled recap. Be warned that this story features triggery depictions of abuse.

Act One: Scandal

Bobby (Timothy Williams) tries to explain.

Scene One: Outside a Chicago Nightclub

BOBBY (age 16): Can I stay at your place tonight?

SKETCHY MAN: Sure. I just need to buy some drugs first.

COPS: You’re both under arrest!

Scene Two: Bullying

TEENS: I heard Bobby got arrested for doing drugs while wearing a dress and having sex with a man!

DAD: No son of mine is going to act queer!

EX-GIRLFRIEND: What really happened Bobby? Are you gay?

BOBBY: No, I’m not gay. Yes, I had sex with a man.

EX-GIRLFRIEND: Wait… what?!

Scene Three: Rescue

SWIM TEAM: Drop off the team Bobby! (They attack him).

COOL BIKER (Adam Baldwin): Get away from him! (Scares the bullies away).

BOBBY: Thanks! Are you my love interest?

COOL BIKER: Nah. I just hate bullies. Kids used to bully me because of my bad leg. What really happened?

BOBBY: Well…

Act Two: Abuse

Adam Baldwin protects Bobby from bullies.

Scene Four: Flashback

BOBBY: I met an older man at a computer lab downtown. An architect. He asked me to lunch. I started going back every week to see him.

(Cue montage of the man grooming Bobby. He takes him to restaurants, shops and parties. Then to his bed.)

BOBBY: I loved him. But he accused me of flirting with one his friends and kicked me out. I went to meet the friend. But he had drugs and we both got arrested.

COOL BIKER: Why does the whole school know?

BOBBY: The movie never explains that part.

Scene Five: Allies

KID BROTHER: I don’t care if you’re gay Bobby. You’re still my brother.

EX-GIRLFRIEND: I don’t care if you’re gay Bobby. You’re still my friend.

MATH TEACHER (John Karlen of Cagney & Lacey): I’m gay Bobby. And it gets better.

BOBBY: I still don’t actually know if I’m gay.

PRIEST (John Pleshette of Knott’s Landing): You’re going through adolescence. You’re allowed to figure things out at your own pace. If you’re gay there’s nothing wrong with that.

BOBBY: Thanks. You’re the most progressive character in this movie.

Scene Six: Older Man’s Apartment

BOBBY: Did you love me? Or did you use me for sex?

OLDER MAN: Well I…

ANOTHER TEEN BOY: He used you for sex. And I’m your replacement. Bye.

Act Three: Pride

Bobby confronts his father in drag.

Scene Seven: Bobby’s House

MOM: Why did you miss Bobby’s swim meet?

(Bobby flounces into the room in drag.)

BOBBY: Daddy’s been avoiding me for weeks. He can’t stand the thought that his kid might be a sissy. (Does a twirl.)

DAD: SO IT’S TRUE! YOU ARE QUEER!

BOBBY: Maybe I am. Maybe I’m not. BUT I’LL BE THE ONE TO DECIDE! NOT YOU!

DAD: GET OUT!

Scene Eight: School

MATH TEACHER: And the Math Award goes to Bobby.

PRINCIPAL: That’s great. But with your reputation you may want to transfer schools.

BOBBY: Nope. I’m staying here and I’m graduating.

Scene Nine: Biker’s Cabin

COOL BIKER: You can stay here as long as you need.

BOBBY: The audience is totally shipping us.

DAD: Bobby… Your mother and brothers want you to come home… And so do I.

(They hug and cry.)

THE END

Papa Don’t Preach

Timothy Wiliams and Tony de Bianco

The problem… isn’t its intentions, which are clearly noble, or its depiction of Bobby and his situation, which is clearly sympathetic. It’s the lifeless execution of those high-minded sentiments that sends “Welcome” stumbling into the depths of Snore City. David Friedman, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bobby is one year below Illinois’ age of consent. But even if he weren’t his relationship with the architect would still be coercive and abusive. At first, I worried the film wasn’t going to acknowledge that. The Priest eventually does but Bobby is never given the tools to process the trauma. I appreciated the presence of the honorable gay teacher to balance out the predator. I was conflicted about the scene where Bobby uses drag to mock his father’s prejudice.

There’s not much information about this film online. The Philadelphia Inquirer called it “boring.” One blogger called it a “homophobic mess.” But, at the time, I think it made a sincere attempt to offer support to gay, bi and questioning youth.

You can read about gay themed After-School specials from the 80’s here. For more reviews of LGBT media click here.

