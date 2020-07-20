Albums By The Year: 2017

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

How was your musical 2017? My list is behind the spoiler because of shame it makes for nicer formatting. Where’s yours? Is it in the comments? It is? Cool!

Poison2017 Lorde – Melodrama

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

SZA – Ctrl

Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic

Paramore – After Laughter

Noble Bodies – It’s OK It’s Hell

HAIM – Something To Tell You

Quicksand – Interiors

Dälek – Endangered Philosophies

K. Flay – Every Where Is Some Where

alt-J – Relaxer

Spoon – Hot Thoughts

Bishop Briggs – Bishop Briggs

IDLES – Brutalism

Suzi Wu – Teenage Witch

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION [collapse]

