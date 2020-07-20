Albums By The Year: 2017

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
How was your musical 2017? My list is behind the spoiler because
of shame it makes for nicer formatting. Where’s yours? Is it in the comments? It is? Cool!
Lorde – Melodrama
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
SZA – Ctrl
Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic
Paramore – After Laughter
Noble Bodies – It’s OK It’s Hell
HAIM – Something To Tell You
Quicksand – Interiors
Dälek – Endangered Philosophies
K. Flay – Every Where Is Some Where
alt-J – Relaxer
Spoon – Hot Thoughts
Bishop Briggs – Bishop Briggs
IDLES – Brutalism
Suzi Wu – Teenage Witch
St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION