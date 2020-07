He’s Back ( The Man Behind the Mask) is a single off Alice Cooper‘s album Constrictor.

This track was featured in Friday the 13th Part 6 – Jason Lives and it is the movie’s theme song.

Give it a listen, but don’t crank the song up too loud -don’t want to wake the neighbors.

I hope that you had a great weekend. Stay safe out there and be good to each other!

