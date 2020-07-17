RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 7 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

This week, the All Stars flex their funny bones in a standup comedy challenge in front of a live studio audience! Will they impress guest judges Jane Krakowski and Veep’s Sam Richardson? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

