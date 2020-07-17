Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 17 – 2019 Tournament of Champions final game 2

Here are the finalists as we wrap up the 2019 Tournament of Champions:

Francois Barcomb, who earned $1,800 in yesterday’s game;

James Holzhauer, who enters today with $49,326; and

Emma Boettcher, who takes a score of $26,400 from the first game of the two-day final.

Emma doubled up on DD2 and James was incorrect on DD3, so Emma took the lead into FJ of day two of the final with $21,600 vs. $17,785 for James and $1,600 for Francois. Victory was still within reach for Emma with a correct response to FJ if James were to miss.

DD1, $1,000 – THE NIFTY 50s – Eating out became easier with the introduction of this first multipurpose charge card in 1950 (James bet all the chips and won $2,600.)

DD2, $800 – FEMALE FIRSTS – Kathryn Bigelow became Oscar’s first female Best Director for this film with only one named female character (Emma won $8,600 on a true DD to take the lead from James at $16,000.)

DD3, $1,600 – “R”CHITECHURE – As a style, it was early 19th century British; as a building, it’s the Atlanta Hyatt that began the hotel atrium era (James lost $8,615 from his score of $19,200 vs. $19,600 for Emma.)

FJ – INTERNATIONAL DISPUTES – A dispute over Etorofu, Habomai, Kunashiri & Shikotan has kept these 2 countries from ever signing a WWII peace treaty

Everyone was correct on FJ. James added $9,812 to finish the tournament at $76,923, good for the win and $250,000. Emma bet $17,000 to finish the two days with $65,000 to take the $100,000 second-place prize. Francois wagered $1,600 to end at $5,000 and wins $50,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players were tripped up by starting at the bottom in the category about measurements, not getting that barrels, fifths and pecks measure volume.

One more thing: There was a clue about Young Sheldon, which some viewers are grateful wasn’t read by Young Sheldon.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Diners Club? DD2 – What is “The Hurt Locker”? DD3 – What is Regency? FJ – What are Japan and Russia?

