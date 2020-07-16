Weekly Games Thread #2 is Playing a Role

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your 5 favorite Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs).

Otherwise, be sure to join us tomorrow here at The Avocado as I do a deep dive into the history of Dragon Quest in Franchise Festival #95! The article will even have an interview with USGamer‘s extraordinary Nadia Oxford. It will go live here at 9:00 AM EST.

Season 1 Episode 11 of the Franchise Festival podcast, which covers The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords and Four Swords Adventures is also now available at the Franchise Festival website or wherever you get your podcasts!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...