Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What genre of TV could you just do completely without?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 16TH, 2020:

Conjoined Twins: Inseparable (TLC)

Fatal Affair (Netflix)

Fire Masters Season Premiere (Cooking)

Indian Matchmaking Series Premiere (Netflix)

Killer Camp (The CW)

MILF (Netflix)

The House Of Ho Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Secrets She Keeps Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

30 Rock Upfront Special (NBC)

FRIDAY, JULY 17TH, 2020:

Cake My Day (Nickelodeon)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix)

In The Dark Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Kissing Game Series Premiere (Netflix)

Into The Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu)

Love After Lock-Up Season Three Premiere (WEtv)

The Players (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JULY 18TH, 2020:

Gigantosarus Season One (Netflix)

MONDAY, JULY 20TH, 2020:

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Series Premiere (Food)

The Expanding Universe Of Ashley Garcia Part 2 Premiere (Netflix)

The Reid Out With Joy Reid Series Premiere (MSNBC)

TUESDAY, JULY 21ST, 2020:

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22ND, 2020:

Norsemen Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Signs Series Premiere (Netflix)

