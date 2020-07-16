Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 16 – 2019 Tournament of Champions final game 1

Here are the finalists for the 2019 Tournament of Champions:

Francois Barcomb, who knew yesterday that “It’s not Pascal”;

James Holzhauer, who doesn’t mind a pay cut and playing “penny ante” Jeopardy!; and

Emma Boettcher, who was contacted by a performer from a favorite musical.

James was correct on both DDs in DJ and established a very comfortable margin going into FJ with $37,412 vs. $13,200 for Emma and $7,800 for Francois.

DD1, $800 – A WRITER’S LIFE FOR ME – Echoing the title character of a book by his great uncle, ha assumed the surname Melmoth after leaving prison in 1897 (James lost $3,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – BEASTLY NORTH AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY – This river is the largest tributary of the Columbia, which it joins near Pasco, Washington (James went all-in for $10,600 and was correct.)

DD3, $1,200 – LAWYERS, LAW & LEGALITY – At the Scopes trial, this politician said he’d seen nothing to accept the word of scientists against the inspired word of God (James added $9,812 to his score of $24,800 vs. $6,000 for Emma.)

FJ – OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS – By Hebrew word count, the longest book bears this name that led to a word for a long complaint or rant

James and Emma were correct on FJ. James added $11,914 to finish at $49,326, while Emma doubled up to $26,400. Francois dropped $6,000 to end at $1,800. These scores will be carried over into tomorrow’s game, with the two-day totals determining the $250,000 winner.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one could identify a photo of “tough guy detective” writer Mickey Spillane, or could recall the lawyer in the Stormy Daniels case, Michael Avenatti.

This day in Jamestown: In writing his name on his podium, James turned the “a” into an image of The Strat, the ultra-tall Vegas Strip casino-hotel, after earlier in the week making the “a” into the Luxor.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Oscar Wilde? DD2 – What is the Snake River? DD3 – Who was Bryan? FJ – What is “Jeremiah”?

