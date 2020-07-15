Post Your Virtual Photography

Some of you expressed interest in something that’s become a frequent hobby of mine, which is “virtual photography,” or essentially stylized game screenshots. A lot of games these days come with their own baked-in photo modes, but people (myself included) have been doing it long before then. I think there are a lot of mods for various PC games solely for this purpose as well.

Anyway, I invite you all to post some of your own, or perhaps ones you’ve seen elsewhere that you especially like. Just a few loose rules:

If you post someone’s work other than your own, please credit the source as best you can.

As I noted before, it does not have to use a “photo mode” but if you find some way to eliminate the HUD in your captures that is ideal. If you’re on PC, a lot of games let you toggle the HUD on/off in the dev console even if the game doesn’t have it in its settings as a choice. (eg for TES/Fallout Bethesda games, I think you just type “tm”)

Please use spoiler tags if you think it’s warranted. Really only an issue with new games.

All systems, games, etc are welcome!

A few virtual photography community sources I’ve found on twitter:

They mostly retweet people’s pictures, but they also post links to tips, contests, etc.

Anyway, I’ll kick things off with a few favorites I took recently in The Last of Us part II. Everyone, post away!

