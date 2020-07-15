Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Sex Ed (07/15/2020)

Finally, the day has come: You’re going to have the sex! But wait: What is this … sex? You have no idea, because nobody has ever told you! But surely your partner in horniness will know!

Or … they will not, because they have apparently been hoping you do. Aw, bugger. Ain’t we up the creek without a paddle? Or up the body cavity without a condom. No, that doesn’t flow well. But anyway, forced analogies aside, it would sure be nice to have some idea what the heck goes where and what sort of gifts you might have awaiting you nine months later. Or what sort of itch you might end up scratching afterwards.

So, right: Sex education!

Did you have any?

If yes, what did it look like? A rudimentary rundown of the very basics, or something more comprehensive? Focused on the purely mechanical aspects of it, or did it also cover other issues?

Did you ever have The Talk? If yes, with whom? How did it go?

Have you ever given it? Or taught sex ed, even?

Where else did you learn about sex, if you did?

What do you think everybody should absolutely know about sex and sex-adjacent topics?

(Many thanks to a good friend of mine for the suggestion.)

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

