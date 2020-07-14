Weekly LGBTQ+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The LGBTQ person of the day is Wagatwe Wanjuki.

Known as an antiabuse activist, she has work published in Teen Vogue, the NYT, Buzzfeed and others. She is also a cofounder of the organization Survivors Eradicating Rape Culture.

In the news, the pieces of shit in Poland reelected their anti LGBTQ president .

In the recommended project of the week, Kaytranada’s 99.9%. As one of the best producers in the business, the album remains his best work to date.

Optional Topic: Tell us about your first LGBTQ+ friend

