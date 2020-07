Last month, my friends and I read Batman Year One as part of our annual Summer Classic Comic Book Reading Challenge.

This month’s book choice is Frank Miller’s Ronin.

We will be starting with Issue One on Wednesday, July 15th.

We will be reading one issue a day until completed ( It is a 6 issue miniseries).

Feel free to read along and discuss the graphic novel with us!

