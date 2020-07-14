Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 14 – 2019 Tournament of Champions semifinal game 2

Here are today’s contestants for day two of the Tournament of Champions semifinals:

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Nevada, whose daughter won’t let him go incognito;

Steven Grade, a sports industry consultant from Georgia, is going to New Zealand to celebrate “Lord of the Rings”; and

Rachel Lindgren, an astronomy interpreter from Oregon, was front page news in Carson City.

James expanded his runaway lead on DD3 and was never threatened, heading into FJ with $30,466 vs. $11,400 for Steven and $7,200 for Rachel.

DD1, $1,000 – WORLD CAPITAL AIRPORTS – Carthage International Airport (On the first clue of the game, James won $1,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – LATIN VOCABULARY – Someone deeply respected due to their serious nature has a lot of this 8-letter Latin term (On the opening clue of DJ, Rachel won $3,200 on a true DD.)

DD3, $1,200 – VISIONARIES – In 312, before the battle of Milvian Bridge, this man had a dramatic vision of a cross of light & went on the win the battle (James added $9,066 to his leading score of $14,200 vs. $6,400 for Rachel.)

FJ – U.S. DEMOGRAPHICS – In 2018 Forbes said this “belt’s demographic delight is” this other “belt’s demographic dilemma”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. James wagered $310 to advance with $30,156.

Movie miscues: As we did yesterday, we had another depressing movie stand-and-stare as no one knew the film with Peter O’Toole that features a Sid Caesar-like TV star, “My Favorite Year”. Also, some lyrics didn’t help the players come up with the title from a theme sung by Tom Jones, “Thunderball”.

Coming up tomorrow: The last finalist will be determined between Francois Barcomb, Gilbert Collins and Lindsey Shultz.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Tunis? DD2 – What is gravitas? DD3 – Who was Constantine? FJ – What are sun and rust?

