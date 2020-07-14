All Things Cricket: July 14th

- The West Indies overcame the absence of Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo, a 1-month quarantine in the Ageas Bowl Hilton Garden Inn, and Ben Stokes and England’s fast bowlers to beat England by four wickets. Jason Holder (the taller guy in the photo) was especially brilliant for the Windies, taking 6 wickets in the first innings and anchoring the run chase in the second innings for the victory. It was a very satisfying Test match, with more than a few momentum changes, subplots and missed chances to keep the exclusively home-bound audience fascinated. Another one is coming up from Old Trafford in only 2 days! Life sucks, but at least we have Test cricket.
- The CPL got final approval from the government of Trinidad to hold the entire competition in the two international stadiums there.
- No word yet on the IPL, which might be played in UAE or New Zealand or (name your location), or the T20 World Cup, slated for Australia in October. Neither is looking particularly likely.
- That was pretty much all that was going on that I know of. I haven’t been following the European Cricket competitions, but if you have, please let us know.