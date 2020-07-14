“Ghost Dad” American Dad! S17E12

In which Steve is possessed, and Jeff and Haley experience marital trouble

Welcome, friend, to week two of Pen!’s covering for Joey’s American Dad!, uh, coverage. American Dad! must be covered, because we love American Dad!, and if you don’t attend to what you love, if you don’t run to it, give yourself utterly, foolishly (the defining characteristic of The Lover – endlessly foolish) to it, are you really living?

–

During Broadcast TV Family Night, Stan, Francine, Klaus, Roger and Steve’s silent movie (this is a pretty good gag) is interrupted with live for-some-reason-daytime footage of a (warning, sensitive viewer) Incredibly Badass police car chase the pursued of which is Jack, Stan’s dad, who has stolen O.J.’ Simpson’s Ford Bronco from the Metropolitan Museum of Sports Memorabilia, who is shot and killed, much to the delight of the anchor, while Stan is indifferent.

–

Steve, woken in the middle of the night by a disturbing dream in which Stan’s providing advice on how to Become A Man by dropping his voice an octave, heads downstairs to pound his pud to step sibling porn and finds Francine planning Jack’s funeral. Francine determines the average funeral attendee feels two things: sadness, and hunger, and settles on Bagel Bites as funereal eats. Stan’s not involved in the planning of the funeral because Francine is ‘Having Fun’, and, also, Stan’s been ‘spinning out’ since seeing Jack shot and killed.

Music issuing from the garage draws Steve’s attention; Steven and Francine find Stan jamming with his new band, Fetus. When Francine implores Stan to talk to Steve about Jack, Stan refuses. The band proceeds to play Jane’s Addiction’s ‘Had A Dad’.

–

Meanwhile, Haley and Jeff, who are out camping and will miss, Francine’s decided, Jack’s funeral, having purchased each other oars for their anniversary, become incredibly excited about oars. Yup.

Oar. It’s a funny word.

–

At Jack’s funeral, which Stan isn’t attending, Francine’s Bagel Bites are going over like gangbusters. Steve begins to give the eulogy before overhearing Stan’s band, Fetus, playing Jane’s Addiction’s ‘Had A Dad’ at Mark Ruffalo’s Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant across the parking lot next to the cemetery.

After Stan signals the band to stop, he reprimands drummer Jeremy for rushing the verse, which turns into a meltdown about Jack.

–

Back at the house, Francine, Steve and Klaus, consuming Wild Wings while listening to Stan cry in the Fetus band van (say that ten times fast), lament Stan’s not having closure with Jack, which signals the appearance of Roger, playing Shontilly Dubois, World Class Medium. She informs the family they need to perform a seance, allowing Stan to commune with deceased Jack and, therefore, gain closure he’s obviously distressed about not getting, which is manifesting all over the place.

–

The seance, at first, is nothing doing, before Jack abruptly appears and chides Stan for ‘dressing like a lesbian Raiders fan’. As closure clearly isn’t in the cards, the family shoos Jack away, but finds Roger’s accidentally bound him to the house. After some undetermined period of time living with spirit Jack, who clearly cannot grasp the world of Young Sheldon, the family determines to send him back to the spirit realm using Haley’s old Pagan-phase books.

The spell is ostensibly successful before it’s revealed to we viewers Jack has inhabited Steve’s body; receiving a ride home from school the subsequent day, Jack-as-Steve pushes Stan out of the car after Stan deduces Steve has been possessed by Jack.

–

Before school, Jack-as-Steve had warned the family against going in him room; Stan determines that, because he didn’t want them to go in his room, there must be a clue about where he was going, what he was doing, in the room, and realizes after Roger notes all the building schematics belong to that of the Museum of Metropolitan Sports Memorabilia, that Jack’s planning a second heist of said museum.

–

Jack, who possessed Steve because he needed Steve’s young, waify bod, because his own bod was too substantial, to slip past the lasers criss-crossing the museum after dark, is confronted by Stan (and Shontilly), who begs Jack to un-possess Steve, Jack refusing, because Stan was a ‘failure as a son’, and, therefore, a failure as a father. Impeccable logic, baby! Stan admits Jack’s right, that he thought to be a good dad he had to be mean, like Jack, but, despite his callous behaviour, he ended up with a Good Kid. Steve’s consciousness, which’s been trapped in a pit of, uh, consciousness, hearing this compliment, cries out, his voice issuing through his body’s Jack-possessed mouth, and begins, heartened by Stan’s love, to climb out of the abovementioned pit; Shontilly realizes Stan can banish Jack from (or, ‘love your dad out of your son’) Steve by issuing compliments, which Stan proceeds to do, and yadda yadda, all’s well.

–

The b-plot was blegh. It’s about canoeing together ruining Jeff and Haley’s relationship; throwing away the oars they’ve purchased for each other solves their marital trouble.

–

–

“People Magazine once described the Mary Tyler Moore Show as a ‘home run’.”

“I say let’s risk it. Who cares, right?”

“I can’t think of a single time you would actually need an oar.”

“I gotta go. Later Snorkel, Mushi, Fat One.”

“Hey, I’m Carli. Steve said I could find some beers in here?”

“Who’s that kid with Brain Damage?” “That’s Young Sheldon.”

