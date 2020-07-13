The Monday Politics Thread Looks Sexy in a Mask

Keep it simple, Democrats. Job One is making sure Americans can cast votes this fall. Democrats and many others are determined to defeat a toxic president and win governing power to beat back the pandemic, root out institutional racism, and build a robust, equitable economic recovery. Four months out, this all looks possible. Most Americans have never liked Donald Trump or the Republican agenda, and even fewer approve after their bungling efforts to limit damage from the pandemic. But mid-summer polls are not votes. Nothing matters more right now for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign and its party and civic allies than taking specific steps to make sure that disillusioned Americans can actually vote this fall. Unfortunately, there are worrying signs of premature triumphalism. Too many liberals and progressives are debating policy details or diverting into battles about statues and implausible slogans. Even those concerned with ballot access are investing too much in lawsuits, long after conservative Supreme Court Justices (ruling from home) have signaled they will not ensure safe voting for all Americans.

Trump touted selling Puerto Rico after the territory was devastated by a hurricane in 2017, says former official President Donald Trump suggested selling Puerto Rico after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, former acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told the New York Times. Duke served almost a year in the Trump administration after replacing John Kelly in an acting capacity in July 2017 when he was appointed White House chief of staff. In an interview with the Times published Saturday, she was highly critical of her former boss, Trump, claiming he is paranoid of “deep state” plots and resorts to “hate-filled, angry and divisive” language. She described being shocked at the president’s remarks at a meeting after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, where he suggested “divesting” or “selling” the island. “The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know,” she recalled. “Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”

The idea of the United States selling Puerto Rico like a junked car for parts is a nice encapsulation of how Puerto Rico has been treated all these years; like a mistreated piece of equipment constantly being ignored, yet supposedly valuable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...