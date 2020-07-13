Recipe Exchange: Non-Loaf Bread

Some food topics are simply too broad to tackle within a single post. There’s no way we’re going to cover The Staff of Life over the course of a Monday afternoon, so let’s split it up a bit.

For today, we’re going to leave the loaves in the proving drawer, and ask for your favorite Non-Loaf Bread recipes. Even in this subcategory, we could spend the rest of the year delving into the countless preparations for muffins, biscuits, rolls, croissants, and a wealth of other carby treasures.

So, give us the recipes that are in your personal hall of fame! As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have.

I’ll start it off with a couple of recipes I’ve been enjoying for years; the blueberry muffin one has been my go-to since high school Food & Nutrition class. What can I say? I didn’t want to take Shop.

Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg, well-beaten

2/3 cup milk

1/3 cup canola oil

3/4 cups frozen or fresh blueberries

Directions

1) Preheat oven to 400° F. Prep 12 muffin cups: Line with paper baking liners, butter-grease, or cooking spray.

2) In a medium bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

3) Stir in the egg, milk, and oil, just until the dry ingredients are moistened. The batter will be lumpy.

4) Gently fold in the blueberries.

5) Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling ~3/4 full. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown.

6) Run a knife around the edge of the muffins to loosen, immediately remove from the muffin pan.

Notes

-Make sure that mixing in the blueberries is the last step, and that you stir them in lightly. Otherwise, the batter will turn purple (though they’ll still taste wonderful).

Cold Oven Popovers

Ingredients

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon melted butter

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

Directions

1) Beat the eggs, salt, and butter into the milk.

2) Add the flour and mix in just until combined. Batter will be lumpy.

3) Fill a greased muffin tin with the batter. Each cup should be about 3/4 full.

4) Put the tin into a cold oven, set it to 425° F and bake for ~40 minutes, until golden brown.

5) Pull the popovers out and cut a small slit in each one to let steam escape. Remove from the tin and serve.

Notes

-Avoid opening the oven during baking time unless strictly necessary.

-If using a jumbo muffin tin, triple the recipe.

