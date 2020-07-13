Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 13 – 2019 Tournament of Champions semifinal game 1

Here are today’s contestants as the Tournament of Champions moves into the semifinals:

Emma Boettcher, a user experience librarian from Illinois, makes sure the library is user-friendly;

Dhruv Gaur, a student from Georgia, cut off his hair on a bet after his Jeopardy! win; and

Kyle Jones, a music teacher from Colorado, is a known Leonard Bernstein expert.

Kyle doubled up on DD3 to tie Emma for first place, then Emma did well on clues about books to show the way into FJ with $19,200 vs. $14,800 for Kyle and $2,000 for Dhruv.

DD1, $600 – FLAGS – The diamond shape on its flag references the fact that it was the only diamond-producing U.S. state (Kyle lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – MATH GUYS – The subject of a 2001 film, this mathematician won a 1994 Nobel Prize in economics (Dhruv had $0 and lost $2,000.)

DD3, $800 – A GENERIC TITLE – It’s a sequence, it’s a genre, it’s a podcast hosted by Sarah Koenig (Kyle won $6,200 on a true DD to tie Emma for the lead at $12,400.)

FJ – FAMOUS PHRASES – In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow “How the”

Emma and Kyle were correct on FJ, with Emma adding $10,401 to advance with $29,601.

Clue selection strategy: After Dhruv found DD2 on the first clue of DJ, the players didn’t aggressively hunt for DD3 right away, instead finishing two categories completely before touching the remaining four.

Movie miscues: Depressingly, no one knew the film in which Robert De Nero kidnaps Jerry Lewis is “The King of Comedy”. Also, for a clue about a comedy that has a book about it with a gopher on the cover, Kyle had it on the tip of his tongue, but in the end the players couldn’t come up with “Caddyshack”.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex got emotional when Dhruv’s FJ response of “We (heart) you, Alex!” was revealed, and he’s well aware of how much viewers like hearing him say “genre”.

Coming up tomorrow: James Holzhauer, Steven Grade and Rachel Lindgren.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Arkansas? DD2 – Who was John Nash? DD3 – What is “Serial”? FJ – What is “Other Half Lives”?

