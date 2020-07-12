Sunday Food Thread 7/12

Thursday’s day thread was mushroom-centric, so today’s food thread asks your feelings about fungi. As a child/teen I was turned off by their pungency and texture and at least I finally got over myself and started eating them and never looked back, except to kick myself for all the mushroomy goodness I missed when I was a kid and my dad and his Polish buddies would go mushroom hunting and bring back bushel baskets full of them. I missed the opportunity to learn which are the eating kind in my area which is something I’m not even going to attempt to learn nowadays.

Also yesterday’s day thread was on Slurpee Day, did anyone venture out for Slurpees?

