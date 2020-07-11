Oh Thank Heaven 7-11 Day Thread

On July 11, 1804 Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton had their infamous duel. This is your reminder that Hamilton is streaming on Disney Plus. I remember this Got Milk? commercial fondly. That is Sean Whalen from The People Under The Stairs with a mouth full of peanut butter.

July 11th is also National Slurpee Day at 7-11 convenience stores. Of course, the pandemic has cancelled this unofficial holiday. You can still get your Free Slurpee but there are some conditions. You can find information here.

Also on this date in 1979, Skylab fell to Earth. The debris landed over the Indian Ocean and Australia and luckily, there were no casualties.

Quote of the Day – “Every morning I awake torn between a desire to save the world and an inclination to savor it. This makes it hard to plan the day. But if we forget to savor the world, what possible reason do we have for saving it? In a way, the savoring must come first.” – E.B. White

For those of you ready for 2020 to be over, There are 173 days left this year.

I hope you have a great weekend. Try to stay cool during these hot Summer days.



