Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race!

In last week’s premiere, the queens were tasked with a design challenge, serving their fiercest Canuck Couture inspired by various aspects of Canadian geography and culture. Rita Baga won the challenge with a stunning winter coat (and a blue party dress we don’t talk about). Lemon and Juice Boxx landed in the bottom two and, after a fierce lipsync to “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen, Juice sashayed away. Check out an exit interview with her below:

This week, the queens divide into teams to act their way into Canada’s drag her-story, in skits inspired by Canadian Heritage Minutes. Will they impress the judges and this week’s guest host, Lebanese-Canadian actor and singer Jade Hassouné? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

