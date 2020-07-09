AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #66

Heya AvoGamers! Sorry for the short notice, but we’re planning to record the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast this Saturday, the 11th of July, early in the afternoon EDT.

There will be three topics of discussion:

What you’ve been playing lately Games from 2019 that you didn’t get to until 2020 Hidden gems from the first half of 2020

If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. Which times on Saturday or Sunday you’re available

Recording should take roughly 2 hours, maybe a little more, maybe a little less.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...