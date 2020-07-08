Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 8, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! There might not be many new shows that have caught your interest this summer season, so maybe now is the perfect time to go back and discover something old. Is 2017 old? Well, old or not, I want to recommend the Netflix show Samurai Gourmet. It’s a delightful show about a retired man rediscovering a love of food while occasionally overcoming social anxieties along the way. If you’ve ever been overwhelmed when stepping into a new restaurant, felt annoyed when someone was being too loud or rude while eating, been unable to decipher a menu or ordering system, and/or if you ever walked back and forth outside of a restaurant several times before getting the courage to go inside, then you’ll probably relate to some of what the show is about. But there’s another reason I think this show is the perfect thing to watch right now. I don’t know about you all, but I really miss restaurants these days. Because of this, you might think that watching a show about enjoying restaurants would be sad, but it might also make you feel comforted to watch someone else going out and enjoying the special, wonderful feeling of eating a delicious meal.

Specifically, watching this show now makes me remember so many good times I had not only in Japan but any any restaurant. It’s like I can live vicariously through the characters in the show as they go out and enjoy all this great food. And I hope it makes you feel the same way if you watch it.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

