The Kevin Bacon Day Thread (7/8)

Kevin Bacon is 62 years old today. It might be easier to list the movies he hasn’t been in, but a few highlights include Footloose, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, and X-Men: First Class. (I’m sure I’ve forgotten your favorite. Sorry.) He’s aware enough of the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” that he started a charitable foundation, SixDegrees.org, so some good has come out of it.

I was at a family reunion a couple of years ago, and talking to one of my “Cousins.” (Basically, anyone from my grandmother’s generation – they’re all gone now – was known as Aunt/Auntie or Uncle. Everybody after that is a Cousin. Even Ma Krellis, who married into the family.) My best guess is that she’s probably a 2nd cousin to me. Her husband used to be a roadie for The Bacon Brothers. She said, “You know what that means? I have a Bacon Number. And so do you.” (Since her husband wasn’t there and I don’t think I’ve met him, I’m gonna say my number is 3.)

Anyway, wear a mask if you go out (and stay home if you can), wash your hands, post cat pictures, check out the Booze Thread under Tolerable Discussions around Noon ET and let us know what you've been drinking, and be excellent to each other.

