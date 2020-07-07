Ringo Starr’s 80th Birthday Thread

It’s not every day a Beatle turns 80!

Use this space to celebrate Ringo as a Beatle and as a solo artist; as a drummer and a singer; and whatever else you want.

My opinion is that Ringo was the perfect drummer for The Beatles. His personality meshed perfectly with the long-standing camaraderie between Lennon, McCartney and Harrison. His unusual looks and name helped him to stand out early. His timing was impeccable, even when playing in impossible conditions on the road. His distaste for flashy drumming meant he was happy to get out of the way of the songs – an incredibly important point when it comes to the songs of Lennon/McCartney. And he was able to grow and develop with the group, handling everything that Lennon, McCartney and Harrison threw at him.

What’s your favorite Ringo drumming performance? What’s your favorite Ringo song? What do you think of his acting? Post it all here!

