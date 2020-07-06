Shoeless Trivia: Hamilton

Sorry no trivia last week. To make up for it today’s round will pander shamelessly to a current pop culture obsession.
- What is the name of the forgotten spot in the Caribbean where Alexander Hamilton was born? Today it is one half of a sovereign nation.
- Brian d’Arcy James, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley, and Taran Killam are among the actors to play what role in the Hamilton on Broadway?
- The United States Coast Guard, founded at the request of Alexander Hamilton, has its service academy in what U.S. state?
- Prior to Hamilton, Phillipa Soo played what title role in the Off-Broadway production of a musical based on (part of) War and Peace?
- The image below is one of several Hamilton Easter eggs than can be found in the most recent installment of what video game franchise?
Answers
- Nevis
- King George III
- Connecticut
- Natasha (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)
- Gears of War
