Shoeless Trivia: Hamilton

Sorry no trivia last week. To make up for it today’s round will pander shamelessly to a current pop culture obsession.

  1. What is the name of the forgotten spot in the Caribbean where Alexander Hamilton was born? Today it is one half of a sovereign nation.
  2. Brian d’Arcy James, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley, and Taran Killam are among the actors to play what role in the Hamilton on Broadway?
  3. The United States Coast Guard, founded at the request of Alexander Hamilton, has its service academy in what U.S. state?
  4. Prior to Hamilton, Phillipa Soo played what title role in the Off-Broadway production of a musical based on (part of) War and Peace?
  5. The image below is one of several Hamilton Easter eggs than can be found in the most recent installment of what video game franchise?
Answers

  1. Nevis
  2. King George III
  3. Connecticut
  4. Natasha (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)
  5. Gears of War

