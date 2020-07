I love Momo from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Momo is a winged lemur and a loyal companion of Avatar Aang and friends. Momo was discovered at the Southern Air Temple by Aang, Katara and Sukko. Aang decided to keep the lemur as a pet and named him “Momo” after he stole a moon peach from Sokka.





