RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

Last week we bid goodbye to Mayhem Miller, who was sent home after both the challenge winner Miz Cracker and guest lip-sync assassin Morgan McMichaels selected Mayhem’s lipstick.

This week, the All Stars play the Snatch Game of Love! Who will woo guest bachelors, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

And make sure to check out the premiere of Canada’s Drag Race on Thursday, July 2nd, available on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US on the same day.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...