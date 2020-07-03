Return of the Living Dead Night Thread

Do you wanna party?

IT’S PARTY TIME!!!!!!

The movie Return of the Living Dead takes place on July 3rd, 1984.

This horror comedy directed by Dan O’Bannon and released in 1985 stars Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, Thom Matthews, Beverly Randolph, John Philbin, Jewel Shepard, Miguel Nunez, Linnea Quigley, and Mark Venturini.

The 4th of July holiday is on the horizon for Frank (Karen) and Freddy (Matthews) as they finish their shift at Uneeda Medical Supply. Frank tells Freddy that the events featured in the movie Night of the Living Dead really transpired back in 1969. Freddy doesnt believe Frank…that is, until the young man is shown a barrel of Trioxin gas with a rotting corpse inside of it. Once the barrel is accidently punctured, the gas is inhaled by Frank and Freddy, leading to a series of events that will cause death and destruction before the day is over.

Tarman wants Braiiiiiiiiiiiiiiins!

Return of the Living Dead was one of the movies featured during Zombiefest last weekend at the Mahoning Drive In. Saturday Night was the Dead are Alive in ’85, which also featured the movies Day of the Dead and RE-Animator. A pretty good triple feature if I do say so myself.

Return of the Living Dead was recently available to stream on Amazon Prime and Tubi, but its currently unavailable at the moment. Keep an eye out for when it returns back to these platforms.

I hope that you have a great weekend and an excellent 4th of July.

Don’t forget to send more paramedics!!!!!

