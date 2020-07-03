My DEAR Friends… It’s The Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! Today, we’re shuffling with a dear, dear, word in mind… the word DEAR!

Get your letter writing salutations ready and share your favorite songs featuring the word Dear in the title of them! But If you have to write a Dear John letter to your shuffle, don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to over the past week. Happy shuffling amd I’ll see you next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...