Job Rants Thread – 7/2/2020 – Working From Home XV: Independence(?) Day

This Saturday will mark the 244th observance of Independence Day in our increasingly dis-United States of America. While much could likely be discussed about the nature of observing a holiday that celebrates freedom in America when so many seem to have none, the honest truth is, I’m not as educated or informed as I would like to be on such a topic to make that kind of deep-dive; surprise, surprise, the guy who can quote a Simpsons episode he hasn’t seen in a decade and back-to-front, but still needed a minute to calculate how old his country is isn’t a great source for social commentary.

Rather, let’s talk a minute about something considerably less important: Missing out on the usual festivities due to the ever-so-novel little friend who’s been crashing on our planet for the last few months. Now, I don’t know about you, but I know that my aunt was ready and rearing to do a get-together for all of us at her place this year (albeit smaller than usual) only to pivot around at the last second when one of her neighbors contracted the You-Know-What.

Now, while I will miss seeing the fam, this year, I consider myself easy to please in-general, and the long weekend is enough for me. That said, I know that there are many of you out there who are far less-basic than I; how have your plans been disrupted by the pandemic? I’m not just talking about the 4th, I’m not even just talking about holidays in-general; but all of your out-of-work extracurriculars: Vacations, movies, trips to the gym; all the stuff that allows for an adequate bit of head-clearing before going to the grind. (Such as it is) Of course; if none of that matters to you, or if ya just basic like me, you can just go on about whatever.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And, to all of our Internationacados, Have a great Saturday!

