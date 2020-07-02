Weekly Games Thread #2 is Dreaming

Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about a time you dreamed of a game.

If you haven’t listened to it yet, be sure to check out the latest episode of the Franchise Festival podcast, in which we cover the development, story, and gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. Please also look forward to tomorrow’s installment of the Franchise Festival column, in which I’ll be working through the history of the Animal Crossing franchise!

