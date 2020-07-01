Franchise Festival Podcast – Episode 10: The Minish Cap

Christian, Hamilton, and Spencer reminisce explore what got them into video games before discussing The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. The series’ best sprite graphics are lovingly dissected. Check it out on your favorite podcast app or on our website right now.

Episode 11, which covers The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords and The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures along with a brief retrospective of the Satellaview Zelda spinoffs, will be out on July 15. Feel free to let us know if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. in the discussion below or by emailing us at franchisefestival@gmail.com. Thanks for listening!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...