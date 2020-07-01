Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 1, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s time for a new season of anime! You can find a complete list of new arrivals here. Mr Love: Queen’s Choice is one of the new shows that will be part of the Summer 2020 season. I don’t know anything about it other than the following description I stole from AniChart, but it’s based on an otome game so that has peaked my interest enough to check it out when it airs.

A girl inherits a company that is almost bankrupt from her late father. Lacking the funds, she must now become the producer herself in order to save the company from collapse. During her work, she meets four boys—financial expert Zen, the idol Kira, police officer Haku, and leading neuroscientist Simon—and is suddenly involved with the conspiracies and mysteries over the existence of special powers known as “Evol.” Based on the Papergames’ otome dating simulation, Koi to Producer: EVOL×LOVE. Koi to Producer was initially released in China in December 2017 for iOS and Android systems. Game publisher Elex localised the game in English under the title Mr Love: Queen’s Choice in March 2019, and the game recently launched in Japan on July 3, 2019. The Japanese cast from the game will be reprising their roles. AniChart

What about you all? What are you looking forward to this season?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...