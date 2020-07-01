The North American House Hippo Day Thread

The North American House Hippo is a small, mostly nocturnal creature found throughout Canada and the Eastern United States. House hippos have adapted very well to urban landscapes, and are frequently found inhabiting people’s homes, surviving on foraged food and nesting in scraps of fabric.

While house hippos spend most of their day sleeping, be warned that they can be extremely territorial and can pose a danger, in spite of their size. Should you encounter a house hippo, it’s recommended that you consult a professional so that they can be removed from your home and safely relocated.

Have a happy Canada Day, everyone!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...