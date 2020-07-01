July TV Preview – Apple TV+, Sundance Now, Quibi & Netflix (The Quibi Website is My Everest)

In that it is a confusing, hard to navigate void that will probably kill me if I stay there too long. Also it keeps trying to get me to sign up for Quibi.

Apple TV+

Greatness Code

The series spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.

Starring: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Katie Ledecky, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Kelly Slater

Premieres July 10th

Little Voice

Little Voice follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice – and the courage to use it.

Starring: Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Chuck Cooper

Premieres July 10th

Sundance Now

Blinded

Based on the book by Carolina Neurath, this financial thriller follows young financial journalist Bea Farkas, who is having a secret affair with bank director Peder Rooth. She knows it’s unprofessional – it’s her job to investigate people like him – but she’s in love and can’t bring herself to end it. But when she’s given the assignment to monitor the bank’s quarterly report, she soon senses that Peder is hiding something.

Starring: Julia Ragnarsson, Matias Varela

Premieres July 2nd

Quibi

Life-Size Toys

Nostalgia, meet Nitro Circus. Travis Pastrana and his team take classic childhood toys, build them huge, and turn them into extreme stunts. For professional play only.

Starring: Travis Pastrana

Premieres July 6th

Your Daily Horoscope

The series tracks the daily mishaps of 12 millennial zodiac characters who work at a technology start-up called Estrella.

Starring: Aliza Kelly, Sabra May, Stephanie Kerbis, Janet Varney, Griffin Burns, Josh Thompson

Premieres July 6th

Hello America

A comedy news show in which Nish Kumar dissects US current affairs and politics from a global perspective, grounded in the format of a typical morning news show

Starring: Nish Kumar

Premieres July 6th

Die Hart

Sick of being a comedy sidekick, Kevin Hart risks it all to become an action star icon.

Starring: Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Josh Hartnett, Nathalie Emmanuel

Premieres July 20th

The Andy Cohen Diaries

A dishy, inside peek into the world of Andy Cohen — straight from the pages of his diary.

Starring: Andy Cohen

Premieres July 20th

Bad Ideas With Adam Devine

Adam Devine leads his famous friends around the globe to tame danger and test out some truly bad ideas.

Starring: Adam Devine

Premieres July 27th



Don’t Look Deeper

In near-future California, high school senior Aisha learns a dark secret about herself. She goes from dreams of graduation and college…to suddenly running for her life.

Starring: Helena Howard, Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, Ema Horvath, Jan Luis Castellanos, Kaiwi Lyman

Premieres July 27th

Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries

Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

Premieres July 1st

Say I Do

Say I Do features deserving couples who have always intended to marry, but for one reason or another, were never able to make their big day a reality. Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent, Fashion Designer Thai Nguyen and Chef Gabriele Bertaccini will make the couples dream weddings come to life. Say I Do dives into the love stories of these couples and finds out what matters most to them when they tie the knot. The three experts will help the Groom with a plan to surprise their “spouse to be” with a personalized proposal, followed by their dream wedding… this weekend!

Starring: Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen, Gabriele Bertaccini

Quick Thoughts: So there’s a show in Great Britain that my jetlagged ass watched where they let the groom plan everything about the wedding and the bride just has to go with it. In the episode I saw, it went real bad! That show is cruel but compulsively watchable. This is one from the Queer Eye producers so this will probably be a lot nicer. The people being surprised seem so happy! I doubt any of the grooms here will choose a white bikini as a wedding gown for their traditional Jewish jacuzzi wedding that the bride can’t partake in because she is allergic to chlorine.

Premieres July 1st

Warrior Nun

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Starring: Alba Baptista, Tristán Ulloa, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, Emilio Sakraya, Olivia Delcán, Joaquim De Almeida, May Simón Lifschitz, Dimitri Abold, Charlotte Vega

Premieres July 2nd

The Baby-Sitters Club

Ann M. Martin’s beloved books get a modern update in this series that follows a group of girlfriends and their homegrown babysitting business.

Starring: Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Sophie Grace, Xochitl Gomez, Shay Rudolph, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, Marc Evan Jackson

Quick Thoughts: *SOBS* CLAUDIA KISHI LOOK HOW FABULOUS YOU ARE. WITH YOUR BOOTS AND BOMBER JACKET AND JUBILEE COLORED JUMPSUIT *SOB* I LOVE YOU FOR YOU ARE SO PRECIOUS AND LITTLE AND BAD AT MATH BUT ALSO HIDING CANDY IN YOUR ROOM WILL ATTRACT ANTS CLAUDIA. *SING SOBS* 🎵SAY HELLO TO YOUR FRIENDS BABYSITTERS CLUB. SAY HELLO TO THE PEOPLE WHO CARE NOTHING’S BETTER THAN FRIENDS🎵 ALSO I SEE YOU MAKING MARY ANN AND DAWN BLACK AND LATINX RESPECTIVELY, NETFLIX. I APPRECIATE THAT, NU-BABYSITTERS CLUB.

…I think I’m okay now. I just love it so mu-OH GOD DAMMIT, YOU CAST MARC EVAN JACKSON AS MARY ANN’S DAD? HER DAD IS SPARKS NEVADA? YOU DESERVE SPARKS NEVADA AS YOUR DAD, YOU BEAUTIFUL SPARKLING UNICORN.

*SOBS HARDER*

Premieres July 3rd

Ju-On: Origins

The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation. In the Netflix Original Series Ju-On: Origins, the story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns.

Starring: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Seiko Iwaido, Kai Inowaki, Tei Ryushin, Yuya Matsuura, Kaho Tsuchimura, Tokio Emoto, Nobuko Sendo, Kana Kurashina

Premieres July 3rd

Stateless

Stateless is a powerful and timely series about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

Starring: Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Marta Dusseldorp, Dominic West, Cate Blanchett, Soraya Heidari, Rachel House, Kate Box, Clarence Ryan, Claude Jabbour, Rose Riley, Helana Sawires, Darren Gilshenan

Premieres July 8th

Japan Sinks 2020

Fourteen-year-old Ayumu, the eldest daughter of the Muto family, is an ace track and field player. She leads an ordinary life with her cool younger brother, Go, who is obsessed with online games and dreams of living in Estonia; her mother, Mari, a former swimmer who is positive no matter what the circumstances; and her father, Koichiro, who has survival skills and is always dependable. One day a major earthquake suddenly strikes Japan and changes the way we live our lives. The family of four begins a desperate escape from Tokyo, but the Japanese archipelago gradually begins to creak and inexorably stands in their way.

Starring: Rena Ueda, Tomo Muranaka, Yuko Sasaki, Masaki Terasoma

Premieres July 9th

Cursed

Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Starring: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Ella Prebble, Scarlett Rock, Daniella Gad, Phill Webster

Quick Thoughts: On one hand, Lady of the Lake action/revenge show with a Skarsgård as Merlin. On the other, Frank Miller created this. So…you know.

Premieres July 17th

Oscuro Deseo (Dark Desire)

Alma Solares, a prestigious lawyer and college professor, visits her best friend for the weekend to “process the grief” of the latter’s divorce. During the getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra, a 23-year-old, and they have a wild tryst. She returns home with her husband and daughter, determined to forget her lapse in judgment, but her life becomes a living hell. What started as a minor adventure becomes an incendiary passion, and then a dangerous obsession, unraveling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally binds them all.

Starring: Maite Perroni, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavón, Alejandro Speitzer, Erik Hayser

Premieres July 24th

