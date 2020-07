It’s Canada Day! Today we celebrate the fundamental state of being Canadian by… we’ll, I don’t really know how now. All the usual events and festivals have been cancelled.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do! We drink plenty! We BBQ! We wear red and white!

Tell us how you feel about Canada. Ask questions about what it’s really like. Spare us the obvious and tired stereotypes and dig deep into Canadiana.

