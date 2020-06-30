The Politics Thread Has Unusual Historical Connections

While this piece gets a little taken out of context at times in relation to what was being said…

Looking back in history today, let’s hope we don’t rhyme too much. There are some significant events, such as in 1520 as the Spanish conquistadors are expelled from Tenochtitlan following an Aztec revolt against their rule in what’s known as the Night of Sadness. Many soldiers drown in the escape, and Aztec emperor Montezuma II dies in the struggle.

1860 had a positive with the famous debate on Darwin’s theory of evolution, so, progress!

But 1905 we had the Potemkin arrive at Odessa where sailors take the bodies of dead crewman ashore who then join civilians in revolutionary actions of the ‘1905 Revolution’

Just three years later, a giant fireball flattens 80 million trees near the Stony Tunguska River in Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia, in the largest impact event in recorded history.

And on this day in 1934, Hitler stages a bloody purge in his party with the Night of Long knives.

But hey, it’s also the anniversary of Superman’s first appearance back in 1938! That’s worth celebrating considering the inspiration and all the good that the character has brought to the world.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways.

So, be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

