Let’s Go to the Drive In Night Thread

The Mahoning Drive-In is located in Leighton, Pennsylvania and has been showing movies since 1949.

My first visit to the Mahoning Drive- In was to see a Salute to Wes Craven Weekend.

My friend Charles, who you may remember from my post about HorrorHound Weekend, and I went to see the original The Hills Have Eyes and The Hills Have Eyes 2.

Every year, the Drive-In’s season opens with a showing of The Wizard of Oz and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

They have special themed weekends – so far this year, they had weekends dedicated to Mad Max and Superman. When you read this post, I will have attended Zombiefest.

Drive-Ins are important now more than ever in light of current events with COVID-19.

Only time will tell if Drive-Ins make a full time comeback in an era where they are closed, torn down, and replaced with a Sheetz gas station. It happened to the Twin Hi-Way Drive-In in Pittsburgh.

Tell us about the memories you have going to the Drive-In in the comment section below.

Tell us the movie/movies you saw and the overall experience you had.

Enjoy your evening!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...