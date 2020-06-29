Let’s Go to the Drive In Night Thread

The Mahoning Drive-In is located in Leighton, Pennsylvania and has been showing movies since 1949.
My first visit to the Mahoning Drive- In was to see a Salute to Wes Craven Weekend.
My friend Charles, who you may remember from my post about HorrorHound Weekend, and I went to see the original The Hills Have Eyes and The Hills Have Eyes 2.
Every year, the Drive-In’s season opens with a showing of The Wizard of Oz and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
They have special themed weekends – so far this year, they had weekends dedicated to Mad Max and Superman. When you read this post, I will have attended Zombiefest.
Drive-Ins are important now more than ever in light of current events with COVID-19.
Only time will tell if Drive-Ins make a full time comeback in an era where they are closed, torn down, and replaced with a Sheetz gas station. It happened to the Twin Hi-Way Drive-In in Pittsburgh.
Tell us about the memories you have going to the Drive-In in the comment section below.
Tell us the movie/movies you saw and the overall experience you had.
Enjoy your evening!