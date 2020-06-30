The Avocado’s Favorite American President – ROUND 5!

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know whether you fully understand that I have just been shot, but it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.” – Theodore Roosevelt

That may be true, but apparently all it took was your cousin to put you out to pasture, didn’t it, Teddy?

Yes, we have eliminated a whopping TWO presidents and we now have our final four. As I and surely others have predicted, the Avocado Mount Rushmore is made up of a representative from each century. To the semi-surprise of everyone, George Washington is the loser who has advanced to the next round with the most up votes.

One President each has proven themselves as the best of their era, but now we must make the tough choices. The 18th Century must do battle with the 19th Century. The 20th with the 21st. Who will be the victors for the championship round?

And what the hell kind of website votes for Lincoln and Washington to go up against each other in the semi-finals?!?!?!?!? What kind of recency bias bull…

Sorry, sorry, I’m cool, I’m cool. But yes now, it is time to vote for who you want to see in the championship round. Each President is represented by a pop-cultural depiction of them, usually in live-action and usually by an actor and usually it’s Barry Bostwick.

But first let’s slot our most recently fallen Presidents into…

THE AVOCADO’S TOP 12 PRESIDENTS SO FAR

12. John Adams

11. Thomas Jefferson

10. James Madison

9. James Earl Carter, Jr.

8. Harry S Truman

7. Dwight David Eisenhower

6. Lyndon Baines Johnson

5. Theodore Roosevelt

4. ????????????????????

3. ????????????????????

2. ????????????????????

1. ????????????????????

You Will Have 48 Hours From The Final Match Being Posted To Vote!

