The Monday Politics Thread is Still Wearing its Mask

Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Far-Right Rally, Fools Crowd With Racist Song According to reports, Baron Cohen first disguised himself as the wealthy head of a political action committee in order to infiltrate the event, then populated the rally with his own entertainment and security team. With his plan in place, Baron Cohen was able to execute his prank — which may or may not been filmed for his Showtime series Who Is America? — by severing organizers’ access to their own event.

I’m not saying he’s a great comedian or even that his movies have been anything but terrible, but sometimes, you just have to enjoy the little things.

Trump Retweeted, Then Deleted, A Video Showing A Florida Supporter Yelling “White Power” President Trump on Sunday retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida yelling “white power” while riding a golf cart. Trump later deleted the tweet, and the White House claimed that Trump had not heard the racist phrase being yelled out in the video. Trump had retweeted the video with a shining endorsement of his supporters shown in the video, writing, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” referring to a retirement community in Florida. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!” The video showed a white Trump supporter riding in a golf cart yelling “white power” at anti-Trump protesters standing on the side.

Honestly, I can believe he didn’t hear it. He really is that stupid. Do I believe he still would have tweeted it, even if he HAD heard? Yes. Yes I do.

I can’t believe we’re in the last week of June already. Even with everything going on, and so many things curtailed, time seems to be moving faster than it should. Does that mean November will hopefully be right around the corner, and we’ll vote this blight upon humanity out?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...