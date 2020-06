In honor of the 50th anniversary of the first pride marches, which started a year after the Stonewall protests, I simply present to you the big anthem of the LGBTQ+ community: Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. A song which Judy sang in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Also here’s a footage of a rainbow in New York City taken from earlier. (Tweet originally posted by The Eagle Hand Laundry Company from the Day Thread)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...