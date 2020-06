I came across this piece in the Friday Chicago Sun-Times. http://www.everygoddamnday.com/2020/06/ill-have-post-pandemic-special-please.html

What’s the going out atmosphere where you are and are you comfortable going out right now? I’m in the Chicago area and even though our state is entering Phase 4 I’m waiting until at least mid-July before I venture out to a restaurant, indoor or outdoor. Header is our favorite Mexican place and without a doubt the first place I’m going when I do venture out.

