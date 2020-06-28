30 Day Disney Challenge Day 28: Best Disney Parents

With a lot of classic Disney properties, there aren’t a lot in the way of parents since they played to old fairy tales and the like and of the parents that we often do see, there are a lot that are pretty bad when you get down to it. But we want to highlight the best parents here as we get close to wrapping up this run as they can be the unsung heroes of these films in what they do to support the character, often without the lead really knowing it until late into the story.

There are some great ones to choose from her from Finding Nemo to Toy Story as well as Princess and the Frog, but for me, it has to come down to both parents in The Incredibles – at least the first film. These two just click for me in a great way.

