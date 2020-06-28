Cage Match: The Elite Eight

Apropos of Pride Day (Happy Pride!), this GIF is from the random world of Google.
While I thought you all would have some trouble with Round 2’s Matches, You all did not, as the closest match was 9 votes apart (Moonstruck punching out Kick Ass). The rest were all blowouts.
Say goodbye to:
Bringing Out the Dead
Vampire’s Kiss
Valley Girl
Mandy
Wild at Heart
Matchstick Men
Kick Ass, and
National Treasure
That won’t happen this time.
Crazy Cage, Stellar Actor Cage, and Action Cage are all still represented, so which way this goes is still anyone’s guess.
We are down to Eight extremely popular movies, so this time, it should be much more of a battle. I know which way I would vote. Do you?