Virtual Pride 2020

June 28, 1969 marked the first night of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. The protest lasted six days and inspired similar uprisings. The event was honored the next year as “Christopher Street Liberation Day.” This blossomed into Pride festivals across the country.

Now it’s Pride 2020 and we’re stuck in doors. Still a host of events are streaming this weekend. I wanted to compile a list of virtual Pride options and hear how you will be spending your weekend.

Oprah Mag’s list of Virtual Pride Celebrations. Including New York Pride, Boston Pride, Toronto Pride, Digital Dragfest, Cincinnati Black Pride and Global Pride.

Forbes’ primer on LGBT history.

Playbill.com‘s list of plays streaming this weekend. They’re kicking off tonight with a starry reading of The Men From the Boys, Mart Crowley’s sequel to The Boys in the Band.

Gay USA. This fascinating documentary follows five Pride celebrations in the summer of 1977.

Add your links and thoughts in the comments below. Happy Pride!

