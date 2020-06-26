RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

This week, the All Stars improv in a drag queen spoof of TMZ. Will they impress guest judge Sarah Hyland? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards. And make sure to check out the premiere of Canada’s Drag Race on Thursday, July 2nd, available on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US on the same day. It’s also available on BBC3 iPlayer starting July 3 and on Stan in Australia starting July 4.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

